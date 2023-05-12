CMPD searching for teen missing since Wednesday

Serenity Angel Strickland, 15, was last seen along Merrie Rose Avenue in east Charlotte around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old who's been missing since Wednesday.

Serenity Angel Strickland was last seen along Merrie Rose Avenue in east Charlotte around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Strickland is known to visit Uptown Charlotte and recreational parks in the area.

Strickland was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers, police said. She is described as a white female, standing at five feet, six inches, weighing between 100 and 110 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Police said Strickland "is known to approach strangers and make decisions that may be harmful to her overall safety and well-being.:

Anyone with information about Strickland's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

