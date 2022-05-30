Have you seen Joseph Wisnoiwski? CMPD searching for 81-year-old missing man

CMPD believes Wisnoiwski suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 81-year-old man.

Police said Joseph Wisnoiwski was last seen between 8:00 p.m. on May 29 and 9:00 a.m. on May 30 near the 5100 block of Silabert Ave. in a white 2014 Toyota Forerunner with North Carolina license plate WISSKI.

Anyone with any information or knows Wisnoiwski's whereabouts is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-2373.

