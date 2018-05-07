CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently looking for a 25-year-old man believed to be in danger.

According to police, Sam Davis was last seen leaving a home carrying a mini skateboard with green wheels, which he uses for transportation.

Police said he missed important family events and is not contacting family members that he usually contacts. Davis is believed to be in danger due to statements made by family and friends, police report.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sam Davis is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. Detective J. Gaskin is the lead detective in this case and can be reached at 704-353-0890.

