CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30's, 5 feet 6 inches tall, muscular and wearing thick-framed glasses.

The man also has a distinctive tattoo on his forearm, shown in the picture below.

PHOTO: CMPD

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

