11-year-old girl missing in Charlotte since Saturday

CMPD says Lakeisha Washington left her home Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen since. She has a critical medical condition and is without her medication.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Lakeisha Washington. They say she has a critical medical condition and has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call Saturday that Washington had left her home on Mulberry Pond Drive in west Charlotte between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. under unknown circumstances.

CMPD used K-9 officers, a helicopter and dispatched several officers on the ground in a search for Washington over the weekend.

They say the girl is without her medication.

Washington is described as five foot five and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, black hair.