11-year-old girl missing in Charlotte since Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Lakeisha Washington. They say she has a critical medical condition and has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
Police received a call Saturday that Washington had left her home on Mulberry Pond Drive in west Charlotte between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. under unknown circumstances.
CMPD used K-9 officers, a helicopter and dispatched several officers on the ground in a search for Washington over the weekend.
They say the girl is without her medication.
Washington is described as five foot five and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, black hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.