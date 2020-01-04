CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help after the disappearance of a 51-year-old man, Anthony Benton.

On March 29 around 10:15 a.m., CMPD was contacted by Benton's family members who were concerned about him. He was last seen by a family friend on Glory Street on the evening of March 27.

On March 29, family members found the vehicle Benton was driving, a black 4-door Hyundai Elantra, in the Rosedale Apartments on Perennial Terrace Drive.

After Benton left the family friend’s home driving, police say he hasn't been seen or heard from.

Benton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.

Anyone who sees Benton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Tuttle at 704-336-8340.

