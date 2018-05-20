The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Elijah Hendricks aka “Tank” was last seen in the area of Amity Garden Court en route to an unknown destination.

Police report Hendricks was last seen wearing black/grey colored t-shirt, orange shorts, and red/black shoes. The has not been heard from since yesterday evening and his family is concerned with his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elijah Hendricks is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

