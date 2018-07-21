The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home on Trinity Rd in Charlotte, NC Friday evening.

According to police, Paul Williams is believed to be traveling to Winston-Salem, NC in order to meet with his wife. Mr. Williams has been diagnosed with Dementia, and his family is concerned for his safety.

Williams is around 5’6” and weighs around 160 pounds. Police said he walks with a limp and has scars on both his knees. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and blue jeans. He also has a suitcase with clothing in it. He is driving a burgundy 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with pink writing on the driver side window, no tags, and a black cover on the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

© 2018 WCNC