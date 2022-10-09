CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

McLean has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, police said. Officers believe she may be on foot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8.

Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.

McLean has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, police said. Officers believe she may be on foot.

Anyone with information on McLean’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

