The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man Friday morning.
According to CMPD, 77-year-old Robert Groom left his home early Monday morning near Leafcrest Lane.
Police said Groom was last seen wearing a teal-and-white Panther's jacket, jeans, slippers and an army-green baseball cap. Groom suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Groom may be trying to go to another familiar address near the 2700 block of Craddock Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Groom is asked to contact police immediately.