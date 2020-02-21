The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man Friday morning.

According to CMPD, 77-year-old Robert Groom left his home early Monday morning near Leafcrest Lane.

Police said Groom was last seen wearing a teal-and-white Panther's jacket, jeans, slippers and an army-green baseball cap. Groom suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Groom may be trying to go to another familiar address near the 2700 block of Craddock Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Groom is asked to contact police immediately.

