CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

CMPD first received a call to search for Eric Byers on Saturday, January 4, at 2:41 p.m.

Officers were contacted after family members found his unoccupied vehicle on I-85 Northbound prior to the weigh station by the Catawba River.

Family reported they had last seen or heard from him during the evening on January 3.

CMPD conducted a search of the area, using officers, canines, the aviation unit and boat units.

Byers is 56, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near the 3000 block of Atlas Drive in Charlotte.

He was not located. His family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information on his location is asked to call 911. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

MORE ON WCNC: