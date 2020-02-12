CMPD searching for missing 90-year-old man

Hersel Best was last seen on Hickory Cove Lane in north Charlotte Tuesday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for 90-year-old Hersel Best Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they got an alert Best was missing late Tuesday night and have been unable to locate him.

Authorities say Best suffers from cognitive issues and likely left in a seafoam-green Lincoln Towncar with North Carolina tag number SVN-8815.

Best was last seen near the 6200 block of Hickory Cove Lane in north Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Best is described by police as five foot ten inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

CMPD said he may be wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a tan windbreaker.