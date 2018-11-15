The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home on Redcoat Drive at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, 75-year-old Clarence Stewart was reported missing about three hours after he was last seen leaving his home in a dark grey 2007 Honda Civic displaying North Carolina registration plate WSY-8181.

Anyone who sees or has information about Clarence Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A.L. Hart is the assigned detective for this case and his number is 704-336-8337. The CMPD Report number is 20181115124201.

