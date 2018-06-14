CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were searching Thursday for a missing man who suffers from cognitive issues.

CMPD said 73-year-old Uok Cil was reported missing Wednesday. Investigators said he walked out of the Ichiban restaurant at 3302 Freedom Drive around 01:30 p.m.

Cil was wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt, black pants, green and white boots. He also walks with a cane.

If you know of Cil's whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Please see press release, be on the look out for Missing 73 year old man. pic.twitter.com/dWEw8RUV3d — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 14, 2018

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC