Police searching for missing man last seen in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

Louis "Louie" Mottola was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21, leaving Atrium Health University City on foot.

He is 5' 6" and weighs around 130 pounds. CMPD says he has curly brown hair with a beard, hazel eyes, and is missing an upper right tooth.

Mottola is likely wearing a cowboy boots with pistols stitched on the back, according to CMPD, and has a tattoo of a rosary on the inside of his right forearm.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, citing mental health concerns.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

