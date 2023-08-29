CMPD SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT is responding to a situation involving a barricaded subject in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD said it was responding along Columbus Circle, just off West Morehead Street, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time. A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene said the incident is unfolding in the cul de sac of a neighborhood.

Check back as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts