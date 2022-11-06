Suspect at-large following barricade situation in west Charlotte, police say

Officers found that the suspect was no longer in the home and the area was deemed safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect remains at large following a barricaded subject situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Credenza Road where a suspect had barricaded inside the home with a weapon, officers said. SWAT assistance was requested to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Metro Division Officers responded to the 3200 block of Credenza Rd. in reference to a domestic disturbance call for service where the suspect had barricaded inside the residence with a weapon. Around 9:30 a.m., assistance from the SWAT Unit was requested. https://t.co/9Z5Uh7bRRA — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 6, 2022

Officers later found that the suspect was no longer in the home and the area was deemed safe. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

BREAKING: Multiple authorities on scene including CMPD SWAT regarding an individual who has barricaded themselves inside a home on 3200 block of Credenza Rd in Southeast Charlotte. SWAT units have approached the home & a flashbomb could be heard. Follow @wcnc for updates. pic.twitter.com/MWSMFRZbe3 — Tony Gutowski (@T_Gutowski) November 6, 2022

The suspect has not yet been identified. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

