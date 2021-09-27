x
Law enforcement agencies host golf tournament benefiting Special Olympics North Carolina

Monday's event raised about $15,000 for the organization. Event organizers said a full slate of 120 golfers signed up, which is about 40 more than last year.
Credit: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people hit the golf course Monday for a good cause.  

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office joined forces to host a golf tournament fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Special Olympics North Carolina has nearly 40,000 registered athletes who train and compete in year-round programs, according to the organization. The organization is centered around giving children and adults with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to engage in sports they love. 

