CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are continuing their recruiting efforts by visiting another military base.

CMPD will head to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C. On Thursday, CMPD will visit Fort Jackson.

The department is working to tackle the officer shortage in the Queen City.

CMPD chief Kerr Putney has previously said he's struggling to not only get new officers but also keeping current officers because of the low pay and subpar benefits.

The CMPD officer application closes Tuesday.

