CMS adding body scanners for safety ahead of new school year

Parents have an expectation for a great year and an even larger expectation for a safe year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students are less than 24 hours away from heading back to school for the new year. As a parent, you drop your little ones off for the first day of school and you want them to be safe.

Backpacks are packed and ready. Parents have an expectation for a great year and an even larger expectation for a safe year. Parents told WCNC Charlotte that they are asking for more safety protocols. CMS said while kids were out for summer, the district was hard at work.

“We have 21 comprehensive high schools that received weapon detection systems, we call them body scanners," A CMS Spokesperson said. "We are adding more to our middle school and K through 8 campuses."

Last year, dozens of guns were found on CMS campuses.

CMS also said if you look up you'll see more additions. The district added more security cameras to the schools. It said this is a way to keep an eye on everything.

Following the deadly Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, questions over school entrances and exits came to the surface nationally. CMS said it's a priority to have the main entrance to track all guests, students, and staff.

Dana Brown is a CMS parent and said while it's nice to see physical approaches to safety, she is hopeful it extends to a psychological one as well.