CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox announced new security procedures and protocols to help keep schools safer in the wake of the deadly shooting at Butler High School.

The new measures include randomly wanding students and searching backpacks to help keep weapons out of schools. The procedures will start after Winter break.

The wanding and searches will be conducted randomly and can happen at anytime at any school.

Camera monitors will be increased to include all portable classrooms and more "panic cards" that will allow teachers to send instant emergency notifications to CMS staff and law enforcement.

"We are taking action to keep weapons out of schools because we want all students to have safe, secure environments that promote academic growth," said Dr. Wilcox.

The district will also install an electronic, keyless entry-access system on every front door and the primary entry points for remote buildings on school campuses.

“I want to use this announcement as a platform for early notice to our leaders – CMS will be asking for more support for our student and not in a small way,” Dr. Wilcox said.

The school system will also begin holding a series of community town hall meetings to share safety and security information with the public.

The first of those meetings will be held before the new year.

To see the district’s new CMS Safety page, which includes comprehensive information on existing safety measures and the new ones, click here.

