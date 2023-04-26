$2.1 billion budget approved by CMS Board of Education

This is a seven percent increase over last year's budget.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education approved a budget to be used for the next school year.

On Tuesday, the $2.1 billion operating budget was approved during the board's regularly scheduled meeting.

CMS is hoping the increased budget will help pay for state raises for teachers and staff.

The budget includes a $597 million request from Mecklenburg County. Commissioners will vote on the budget on June 6.

This is separate from the nearly $3 billion bond request CMS asked for earlier in the year. That would go toward several improvements across dozens of CMS campuses.

