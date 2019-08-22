CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wallace Karutz couldn't believe what he saw Wednesday afternoon when he was driving down Eastway Drive.

"I slowed down so I could see her again," Karutz said.

That's when he took out his cell phone and started recording. His video shows a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus driver holding some sort of device in her right hand.

"Alarming because she has to look down away from the road," Karutz said.

Right now, drivers are only practicing their routes. CMS schools start next week, but safety concerns are already being addressed.

WCNC sent a picture of the incident to CMS, and they responded saying: "Transportation leadership believes she was using her map to help navigate to the next stop while she was learning the route. This is still not permitted, and the manager will take the appropriate action with the driver."

"Regardless if there were kids or not that shows the driver was distracted," Karutz said.

According to CMS data, over the past three school years, there have been more than 400 school bus accidents per year. Last year actually had the highest rate of incidents where school bus drivers were at fault: 62% of the time.

"At some point, she's going to look down at it," Karutz said. "They should at least have something mounted so they can have both hands on the wheel."

Karutz may have thrown the driver under the bus, but the bus driver wasn't the only one taking her eyes off the road.

"I admit I wasn't innocent in it," Karutz said.

