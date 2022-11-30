CMS holding bus driver job fairs early in 2023

A job fair was also held Wednesday, encouraging more people to apply.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools hopes to continue bolstering its roster of bus drivers with upcoming job fairs.

The district's transportation department held a fair Wednesday morning to showcase available positions, which also includes maintenance technicians. Two more fairs are slated for early 2023 as well, enabling potential job applicants to apply on-site.

The next two job fairs are Thursday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 2. Both of them will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3101 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Additionally, interested applicants can start applying online without needing to attend a job fair.

