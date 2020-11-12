x
CMS bus involved in deadly accident

The accident happened early Friday morning on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in north Charlotte.
Credit: WCNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a deadly accident early Friday morning in north Charlotte. 

The accident happened at the intersection of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and Beatties Ford Road just before 8:30 a.m. 

There is no word if there were students on the bus at the time. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out CMS and CMPD for more details on the cause of the crash and information about the victim. 

This is a developing story. Continue to follow WCNC Charlotte for updates.

