CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A CMS high school principal is suspended with less than a month left of summer vacation.

According to a report from Lake Norman Publications' Herald Citizen, CMS is investigating a situation involving Hopewell High School principal Dino Gisiano.

Gisiano is suspended with pay and officials will appoint an interim principal during the investigation.

Gisiano has worked for CMS since 2005.

