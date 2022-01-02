CMS: No injuries after school bus rear-ended while children were on board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school bus was rear-ended Tuesday afternoon in Pineville, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.
It happened on Park Road. The bus from Smithfield Elementary was carrying kids at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
It's not clear if the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus is facing any charges.
