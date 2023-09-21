CMS student hit by vehicle while attempting to board bus, district says

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was hit by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, the district confirmed.

A WCNC Charlotte crew witnessed multiple Charlotte police officers and a school bus at West Arrowood Road and Arborgate Drive around 9:30 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

CMS told WCNC Charlotte a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus.

No word on whether anyone will be charged following the incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

