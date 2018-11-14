CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools found four buildings with elevated levels of lead after an NBC Charlotte investigation into the levels of lead in drinking water at some CMS schools.

CMS told NBC Charlotte that there are no issues at 11 of the 15 sites they inspected. However, NBC Charlotte is learning more about the four with elevated levels.

West Charlotte High School is home to two of the four sites, the exact problem spots were a sink inside the press box concession stand and a sink in the teachers lounge of the Project L.I.F.T. Graham Center.

Two classrooms at the Performance Learning Center had elevated levels as well as a sink at the District Administrative Center.

CMS said all five sinks have been replaced and the school district now has results for 15 of 35 sites with more testing on the way.

