CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teacher and students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will notice some big changes when they head back to class next week.

Concerns were raised over numerous issues, ranging from teacher pay and class overcrowding to school security. The 2017-18 school year was one marked by tragedy with school shootings happening across the country from Florida, to Kentucky and Texas.

RELATED: String of violence, threats erupts across multiple Charlotte schools

Here at home, authorities investigated several threats of violence made to Charlotte-area schools. CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said they’re taking the appropriate steps to protect kids on their campuses.

“We have active survival training where we’re talking about what happens if the unthinkable happens, how do we react within our schools?” Dr. Wilcox asked. “We’ve increased the number of officers, we’ve increased the number of contracts for SRO’s (School Resource Officers). We’ve talked to the sheriff, we’ve talked to the police chief about cycle types — how close are their units to our schools at any one time.”

RELATED: CMS wants millions of dollars for student safety

In terms of structural security changes, Dr. Wilcox believes metal detectors won’t work, but the district is looking to expand its camera system and tweak the way certain doors are locked.

Another issue on parents’ minds is the size of classes at CMS, and Dr. Wilcox admits it’s going to be a problem. Currently, 68 mobile classrooms and restrooms are going up across 18 CMS campuses.

“We are going to be overcrowded,” he said. “It’s not something that we really choose to do, it’s something we have to do.”

RELATED: Overcrowding forces more mobile restrooms in CMS schools

RELATED: North Meck HS cited for animal feces, mold, roaches in classroom

And remember the shocking health inspection that found rat feces, mold and roaches at North Mecklenburg High? Dr. Wilcox said the district is getting stricter on cleaning staffs.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to light a fire under some of our custodial team members,” Dr. Wilcox said. “They just have to work harder.”

Then there’s the subject of teacher pay. After a number of protests across the state, including a massive demonstration in Raleigh, CMS teachers will see a slight pay increase this year after the school board approved a 1-percent raise. Wilcox says teachers deserve more but is proud of what they were able to accomplish.

RELATED: Thousands of teachers march on NC capitol for better pay, school funding

RELATED: CMS including more money for teachers in budget

“I think we were able to make some positive strides through the support of our county commissioners helping to kind of hold up that local supplement and say, ‘you know what, we value you as teachers,’” Dr. Wilcox said.

With less than a week until the first day of class for nearly 150,000 students, CMS is still working to fill around 70 teacher vacancies.

© 2018 WCNC