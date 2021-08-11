'I was eligible, I don’t know what happened' | Teacher details having difficulty getting CMS job despite teacher shortage

Rivera said he had no choice he couldn’t get a job as a CMS teacher, something he never expected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like many school districts nationwide, CMS is facing a teacher shortage. This year, 524 teachers have left the district since August 1, and at least 93 more plan to leave by the end of the year. As hard as it seems to be to keep teachers, though, some say it’s just as hard to get employed.

Juan Rivera said he has experienced this first hand.

“I wanted to stay there," Rivera said, referring to Charlotte. "I didn’t want to come back to New York but I had no choice."

Rivera said he had no choice he couldn’t get a job as a CMS teacher, something he never expected.

“I thought it was going to be easy based on my credentials," Rivera said.

Rivera has been teaching for 17 years, some of those years in CMS schools. He is also bilingual.

“I worked at Harding High School for 6 years and then I moved to the Outerbanks," Rivera said.

Rivera has paperwork showing he was eligible to come back to CMS and said he applied for 23 ESL teaching positions this summer.

“I had two interviews," Rivera said.

Rivera said one of the positions was canceled, and he never received a call back for another or anything else he applied for.

“I was thinking what's happening here," Rivera said. "There’s a teacher shortage, I’m a certified teacher and they haven’t called me.”

CMS said school leadership screens applications and looks for qualifications like specific licensure and relevant experience, which may not always be a match or could rank lower than other candidates. The district said it encourages people to apply for multiple positions they're qualified for.

Rivera said that didn't help him.

“For some schools, I applied to, the position is still open,” Rivera said.

Rivera said eventually he had to go wherever he could.

“I needed to do something so applied in New York and they called me right away, within a week," Rivera said.

It's speed Rivera said he wished he got with CMS.

“I was eligible, I don’t know what happened," Rivera said.

