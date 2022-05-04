CMS Transportation holding its annual Road-eo competition

Top finishers will receive a bonus and a chance to represent Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the state competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS Transportation is holding its annual Road-eo competition on Wednesday, May 4.

According to a news release, school bus drivers from across the district will compete against one another in a driving-skill maneuvers challenge and test their general knowledge through a written exam. Maintenance technicians will also compete in a bus inspection challenge.

