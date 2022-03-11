Coke Consolidated, Central Piedmont Community College team up for apprenticeships

The apprenticeships are intended to drive interest in manufacturing, equipment repair and logistics positions at Coke Consolidated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coke Consolidated is funding up to 30 apprenticeships at Central Piedmont Community College, the company announced Thursday.

Applicants who qualify will get financial support in order to go after career certificates in relevant fields, including HVAC repair and manufacturing, in addition to working part-time positions at Coke Consolidated.

The apprenticeships are intended to drive interest in manufacturing, equipment repair and logistics positions at Coke Consolidated facilities in the Charlotte area.

"We want to invest in people and to provide the resources and encouragement they need to achieve their goals,” Brent Tollison, a senior vice president at Coke Consolidated and member of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “These aren’t job opportunities. These are career opportunities."

Central Piedmont president Kandi Deitemeyer said in a statement the community college is proud to partner with Coke Consolidated to offer the work experience in manufacturing to interested students.

The application process for the apprenticeships is set to begin in early 2023.

