CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Air National Guard made history during Saturday's Change of Command Ceremony.

Col. Bryony A. Terrell became the first female wing commander for N.C. Air National Guard. Col. Terrell has a long career in the Air Force as she previously served as a support officer, maintenance officer and eventually a senior pilot.

Col. Terrell said she hopes this change of command will inspire more women to chase their dreams.

"I'm excited to be here in North Carolina," she said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to represent all of the airmen of the 145th airlift wing, and to the extent that my being here is an example for other women who have career desires or want to serve, all the better for me."

Col. Terrell will oversee the 145th Airlift Wing in Charlotte.

