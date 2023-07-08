One dead after collision in Caldwell County

A Lincoln Town Car drove off the road and hit a bridge railing killing the passenger and putting the driver in serious condition.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Abington Road near Collettsville Road in the afternoon on July 7. Passenger Virginia Stines Shew, 82, passed away at the scene.

The driver of the 2005 Lincoln Town Car was 84-year-old James Cecil Shaw. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center after driving the car off the road and striking a bridge railing. Shaw remains in serious condition.

The on-scene investigation caused the area on Abington Road to be closed for about two hours. Once the investigation is concluded, the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office will decide on the charges.





