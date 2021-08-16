Colonial Pipeline contacting impacted individuals after ransomware attack in May

Most of the people impacted are current or former employees of Colonial Pipeline, in addition to some beneficiaries or dependents of current or former employees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a ransomware attack in May of this year, a spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Monday. The pipeline system is fully operational now, according to the Colonial Pipeline spokesperson, and the company has been working to determine what personal information was impacted by the attack.

The spokesperson said after an "unauthorized party acquired certain personal information in connection with the attack," Colonial Pipeline has been directly notifying any individual whose personal information was acquired.

Colonial Pipeline says it is offering credit monitoring services to impacted individuals. Most of the people impacted are current or former employees of Colonial Pipeline, in addition to some beneficiaries or dependents of current or former employees.

"Colonial Pipeline sincerely appreciates the ongoing support and understanding from our dedicated employees and the public as we worked to thoroughly investigate this incident," the spokesperson said in a statement.

