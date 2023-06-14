Permit granted for Colonial Pipeline to treat polluted groundwater onsite in Huntersville

The approval came nearly three months after state environmental leaders held a public hearing to discuss the permit.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Less than three years after the largest oil pipeline spill in North Carolina's history happened in Huntersville, the company responsible for the pipeline says it's been granted a permit for onsite water treatment as part of continued cleanup efforts.

Colonial Pipeline shared an update Wednesday on a special website dedicated to the company's response to the August 2020 pipeline spill. The company said the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) issued the permit to allow Colonial to build and operate the onsite treatment system, while also allowing for the discharge of treated water into a local stream.

Colonial said this allows full operation of a hydraulic control well system, and that final permits and approvals are still needed before it can build and use the system.

NC DEQ held a public hearing in Huntersville in March 2023 to discuss Colonial's proposed plan to treat polluted groundwater and discharge it into the North Prong Clark Creek. The groundwater was polluted during the oil release in August 2020, which saw 2 million gallons of gasoline released into the Oehler Nature Preserve.

Colonial Pipeline was fined $5 million and tasked with cleaning the mess. The preserve has remained closed since then as crews work to extract contaminated groundwater to be treated at an Asheboro facility. Colonial said it sought permits for onsite treatment to speed up the cleanup process.