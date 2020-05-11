The Avery county Sherriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Colton Ray Norman.

ELK PARK, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Elk Park community.

If anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Colton Roy Norman, you are asked to call 911 or the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-2071.

Norman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall. No further description was released by law enforcement.

In an undated photo of Colton Norman posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office, Norman can be seen with short brown hair and black-framed glasses.