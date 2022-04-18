'Armed, dangerous' suspect wanted in Columbiana Mall shooting, two suspects in custody

A total of 15 people were injured with 9 of those victims suffering gunshot wounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have announced they've now arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with Saturday's shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall that left 15 people with injuries.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Monday that they've arrested Marquise Love Robinson, charging him with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. He also said they're looking for 21-year-old Amare Sincere Jamal Smith, who's facing the same charges as Robinson. Holbrook said he considers Smith "armed and dangerous" and says people who see him should call 911.

Police had already arrested one suspect, 22-year-old Jewayne Price, initially charging him with unlawful carrying of a pistol. However, he is now facing the same charges as the other suspects. At a Sunday court hearing, a judge set bond for Price at $25,000 and said that he will be under house arrest if he pays that money, although with these new charges, a new bond will have to be set. Price's attorney and family said after the hearing that they believe he acted in self-defense and was being targeted by others, an assertion Holbrook disputes.

According to police, the incident began around 2 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out near a food court inside the mall. When police got there, they found multiple injuries.

Officers believe at least three suspects were displaying firearms inside the mall and investigators are working to determine how many suspects actually fired their guns.

Holbrook said before he believes the shooting was not random and that the people involved knew each other and the incident likely sprang out of an ongoing conflict. Police are asking anyone with information on the events that led up to the incident to call them at 803-545-3525.

Officers say there were a total of 15 injuries: 9 of the victims from gunshot wounds, with 6 others who suffered injuries like broken bones, cuts, and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall.

As of Monday afternoon, the only victim who is still hospitalized is a 73-year-old woman, who is said to be in fair condition. All other victims were treated and released by early Sunday morning.