Community Café reopens in-person locations

The group has moved back from delivery and pickup to in-person operations.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A community café that gave out 100,000 free meals during the pandemic is reopening its in-person locations.

South Carolina's Community Café in the Fort Mill area is known for feeding anyone, no questions asked. The café operates out of different churches in York County, along with a food truck. The pandemic forced them to only deliver or hand out meals, but on Thursday, the café was able to reopen its location at the Lake Wylie Christian Assembly.

“It’s so inclusive of everybody. No one is exempt – so it’s a good thing," said Lenora Mack, a volunteer.

The café is always in need of donations and volunteers. Those interested in donating should visit gofundme.com/freemeals.

All volunteers must be vaccinated.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.