Vigil held for woman shot and killed in northwest Charlotte

Police say that Tyra Crosby, 25, was shot and killed by Stephanie Alexander, 51, at Alexander's home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A vigil was held at Camp Greene Park on Sunday to remember a woman who was killed nearly a week ago.

Family and friends honored Tyra Crosby, the 25-year-old woman who died after being shot on Tuesday, July 18 at a home on Porter Street.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Stephanie Alexander, 51, came home to find Crosby in her home early when she shot and killed Crosby. Crosby's family told WCNC Charlotte that Crosby was invited over by Alexander's husband.

One by one, Crosby's loved ones shared stories and memories. They described her as a beautiful soul and an angel that will watch over everyone.

“But I am so grateful for whatever god sent her to do, she accomplished that mission," Hoskins said.

The vigil was hosted by Mothers of Murdered Offspring. Mark Raley, the event's organizer, told WCNC Charlotte that these celebrations are important.

“We are in a time of division, crime and when someone has been taken, we are here to bring healing to the soul of the family," Raley said.

Alexander is charged with voluntary manslaughter. She was released from jail on Tuesday after posting her $250,000 bond.