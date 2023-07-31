Community honors China Grove high school student that passed away

Dalton Gay, a Jesse Carson High School, died this weekend. Many community members felt devastated by his loss.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Hundreds gathered at the Charity Baptist Church to remember Dalton Gay, a student at Jesse Carson High School who died this weekend.

Family, friends, and community members paid tribute to Gay and the memories he made as a student-athlete. Gay's jersey number 43 was featured throughout the celebration of life.

Speaker after speaker shared fond memories about Gay, explaining the bright life he lived.

Support for the family appeared on social media with one post lamenting, "The world will not be the same without [Gay.]"

Others posted memories they had with him in early childhood on the baseball field.

Carson High School officials posted on social media as well, mourning the loss of Gay. Grief counseling was made available by school officials on Sunday.

