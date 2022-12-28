Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery

Photos shared on Facebook showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.

Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones.

Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following statement:

“Unfortunately, the heavy rains we have been experiencing made the ground too soft for our maintenance equipment and when we tried to do maintenance, our tractor left tire marks in the park. The situation does not meet our community’s standards or our standards. We are working to make repairs as quickly as we are able.”

This isn't the first time WCNC Charlotte has reported on the cemetery.

In March 2020, Lori Bingham told WCNC Charlotte she was visiting the cemetery to decorate the marker for her mother's birthday when she saw tire tracks, muddied markers and holes around graves.

In that instance, crews at the cemetery quickly cleaned the markers and said in a statement the weather had been a problem for the grounds crew.

Denise Walker Lucas told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that a similar thing happened to her three years ago.