CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The community came together Sunday to remember a high school basketball player who was killed while riding his bike.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 18-year-old Miquase "Mikey" Maddox was fatally hit by a car in the 9700 block of Old Concord Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

On Sunday, over a hundred people gathered at Reedy Creek Park in northeast Charlotte for a hoop session.

Miquase "Mikey" Maddox

Maddox's friends told NBC Charlotte the late teen had dreams of playing basketball at the college level. Many said they were shocked when they found out Maddox was killed Saturday morning.

According to CMPD, impairment was not a factor in the crash for the driver of the car that hit the teen. It is unknown if impairment was a factor for Maddox. Maddox was not wearing a helmet at the time of the deadly accident, CMPD said.

