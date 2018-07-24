IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Hundreds of first responders and motorcyclists gathered Tuesday in Iredell County for the funeral of an off-deputy killed after colliding with the SUV of an on-duty deputy.

Corporal Bill Wood died last Wednesday along Taylorsville Highway after investigators said he was riding his motorcycle when he collided with an Iredell County Sheriff's SUV driven by Deputy Justin Betts.

Around 3:30 p.m., dozens of motorcyclists, deputies and first responders escorted Cpl. Wood's body from Nicholson Funeral Home to Western Avenue Baptist Church.

The memorial service begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mandy Divine said she came out to watch the procession because she worked with Cpl. Wood's widow.

"They are wonderful people, both of them," Divine said. "They're very giving, very loving. I mean, everybody that I've talked to that knows Bill just loves him. He's just a very special person."

As Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the crash, Deputy Betts has been placed on paid administrative leave.

