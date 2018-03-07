CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Roughly 1,300 friends and family members gathered to celebrate the life of a 17-year-old Providence Day School student who was killed in a crash in Argentina last month.

The community is remembering Deven Sawyer as a fantastic friend and model citizen among his peers. One week from Tuesday, Sawyer would’ve turned 18 years old.

A GoFundMe page described him as “one of the most sincere, courageous and joyful people to ever walk this earth,” and his tennis coach said he was a beautiful soul and a tremendous kid.

During the funeral, Lee Tappy, a teacher, told the congregation: "Without knowing it. He showed us how to live. Living the life we should all try to live. He was a person you just wanted to be around."

Inside the church program read a family statement:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends, near and far. In this time of great sorrow, we are so thankful for our community.”

Sawyer was one of two people killed in the crash in Buenos Aires. The crash also injured several students and two faculty members back on June 17.

A Deven Sawyer Memorial Fund was launched as a way to celebrate and honor the teen's life, according to Providence Day. You can click here for more information.

