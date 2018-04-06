GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman who was killed in last month's Bessemer City restaurant rampage was laid to rest Sunday.

Dozens gathered at Bethlehem Church to celebrate Amanda Self's life.

Amanda Self was one of two women killed after her father-in-law, Roger Self, allegedly drove a car into a popular Bessemer City restaurant. Katelyn Self, Roger Self's daughter, also died in the crash.

Roger Self is in custody and is charged with their murders.

Funeral arrangements for Katelyn Self have not publicly announced as of Sunday afternoon.

