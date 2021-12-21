'The right thing to do' | Community volunteers step in to help Afghan refugees resettle in Charlotte

Catholic Charities first welcomed the refugees to the city, but volunteers feared all their food, shelter and medical needs were not being properly met.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than a week, community volunteers worked to collect donations-- thousands of dollars of groceries, boxes full of PediaSure, Ensure, multivitamins, and other essential items added to Amazon and Walmart wish lists. Items were all given to Afghan refugees who the volunteers say were in desperate need.

“We’ve been able to do so much so quickly because it’s the right thing to do," community volunteer Erin O'Donnell said.

Based on first-hand interactions, along with photos and videos shared of the family's food supply and living conditions, the volunteers say they were concerned the refugees were being neglected by Catholic Charities, the organization initially responsible for taking the refugees in.

“They can’t speak English," volunteer Sara Wilkerson said. "I can’t imagine how scary it is to rely on people here when you don’t speak the language and you’re not getting your basic needs met.”

In addition to the supplies collected, volunteers say they are also working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to help get the children enrolled and work through the language barrier with the help of more translators.

“All of us know churches, mosques, social services agencies, non-profits that have all stepped up we’re not the only ones," volunteer Aileen said.

On Thursday the volunteers have organized a clinic with doctors from Novant Health to visit the refugees at the hotels where they are staying to provide health check-ups.

Catholic Charities shared the following statement with WCNC Charlotte:

"All of our Afghan evacuees have been placed in clean, appropriate accommodations in local suite-style hotels until we find more long-term affordable housing options in a very tight housing market. Our case managers are in constant contact with these families, providing ample access to food, furnishings, financial assistance and medical care as we stabilize them and arrange for employment and other supportive services to help them adapt to their new home. We are proud of the resettlement services we have been providing for more than 40 years to help refugees escaping violence and war start new lives in the U.S."