Company behind Charlotte odor violated Meck. County's objectionable odor rule

The natural gas odor was reported on July 14 in NoDa, Uptown and South End, among other parts of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company behind a natural gas odor that was reported all across Charlotte on July 14 said it violated Mecklenburg County's 'objectionable odor rule.'

In a statement, Legacy Environmental Services said it was "informed of a Notice of Objectionable Odor from Mecklenburg County Air Quality."

The company said it is cooperating with the county to complete its investigation.

The natural gas odor was reported in NoDa, Uptown and South End, among other parts of Charlotte. Multiple buildings in Uptown Charlotte were evacuated due to the possibility of a gas leak. Wells Fargo notified employees that they would be allowed to work from home for the remainder of the day.

Charlotte city officials received so many 911 calls that an emergency alert was issued to cellphones in the area advising people to not report the smell.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich confirmed the odor was exaggerated by a weather event called an inversion, which is when a layer of warm, dense air traps everything underneath it, including pollution, smoke, fog, and smell. That would also include natural gas, which is lighter than air and is naturally odorless.

In a tweet, Piedmont Natural Gas said the smell was due to an unintentional release of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas to give it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs, making it easy to detect. Piedmont Natural Gas said mercaptan poses no threat to the community and no natural gas leaks were detected in their system.