Concerns grow around Meck County's NDO that's not a done deal yet

Commissioners unanimously approved it in October, but the county attorney says changes still need to be weighed in on by the office that will enforce the ordinance.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders unanimously OK'd a nondiscrimination ordinance at the beginning of October, but it's not a done deal yet and many are worried about how long it's taking.

On Oct. 5, Mecklenburg County Commissioners and public speakers could be seen clapping and cheering while on mute during the virtual board meeting. Their individual squares united together just as leaders were around the NDO.

The change to the county's NDO was supported unanimously by board members that night.

However, since the "NDO provisions that were approved are to be incorporated in the fair housing ordinance," that "requires that document to be rewritten and reformatted to include the approved provisions," according to County Attorney Tyrone Wade.

"I'm confused. I am perplexed [as] to why it's taking so long," Commissioner Pat Cotham, who is concerned about why the ordinance isn't in place yet, said.

Cameron Pruette, an LGBTQ+ community member and long-advocate of the revised NDO, said it's personal to him.

"When I go into a new job, I have to debate -- do I mention my fiancé? Do I mention his pronouns?" he said. "This is a real, lived experience for people."

He fought alongside others for years to get an updated NDO in the books at the county and city levels.

"It's really just about feeling like the goal post keeps getting moved," Pruette said.

For Pruette and others who would be protected by the ordinance, time matters.

"They are affected -- their jobs, their dignity," Cotham added. "I mean how long are we going to drag this out. I mean, we need to stop this as soon as possible."

Jessica Milicevic, communications director for Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

She said for a county that's one of the most dangerous for transgender people of color, the county attorney must act in good faith with what commissioners voted on.

"When they are not protected by our government legally, the world becomes a more dangerous place for them," Milicevic said.

Milicevic, Cotham, and Pruette all said they've corresponded with County Attorney Tyrone Wade and asked him why it's taking so long. Some of them said they got initial responses but they lacked a good explanation.

WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz started asking questions himself.

The county attorney sent a statement explaining the issue and said he has 100 days from Oct. 5 to get the new draft of the ordinance back in front of commissioners for a final vote.

Here is Wade's full statement:

This item just appeared on the agenda on Oct 5. There has been only one meeting since then.

The NDO provisions that were approved are to be incorporated in the fair housing ordinance which requires that document to be rewritten and reformatted to include the approved provisions.

Since Charlotte Community Relations will conduct any investigations resulting from a complaint, they need to have them weigh in on the redrafted terms. They have the document and are reviewing it.

The 100 days reference is the time the statute allows between the first time an ordinance initially appears before the board before coming back for final vote.

We are not even at 30 days here. As soon as I hear from CCRC it will be put on the agenda.

For Pruette and others who could benefit from the protections, patience is growing thin.

"This will matter for people's lives and with a stroke of a pen, they can do it," Pruette said.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has a meeting Wednesday night. As of Tuesday night, the nondiscrimination ordinance was not on the agenda.

In August, Charlotte city leaders passed a nondiscrimination ordinance for the City of Charlotte.

When county leaders finally approve the final draft of their NDO, it will only protect those living in unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County.

The towns in Mecklenburg County would have to pass or update their own NDOs for protections there.